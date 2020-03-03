Barclays PLC 9.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Societe Generale

Barclays PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BARC) had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Societe Generale. Barclays PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Societe Generale have set their target price at 160 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 9.2% from the opening price of 146.56 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 23.12 points and decreased 18.44 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 193.85 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 131.04 GBX.

Barclays PLC has a 50 day moving average of 176.95 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 162.67. There are currently 17,329,135,465 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 49,538,956. Market capitalisation for LON:BARC is £25,113,382,798 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn