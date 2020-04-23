Barclays PLC 81.8% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

Barclays PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BARC) had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at HSBC. Barclays PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set a target price of 160 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 81.8% from today’s opening price of 88 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 8.02 points and decreased 85.52 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 192.99 GBX while the 52 week low is 73.04 GBX.

Barclays PLC has a 50 day moving average of 122.22 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 153.69. There are currently 17,332,160,550 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 114,687,180. Market capitalisation for LON:BARC is £15,306,030,558 GBP.

