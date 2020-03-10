Barclays PLC 78.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Barclays PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BARC) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Barclays PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 215 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 78.9% from the opening price of 120.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 56.7 points and decreased 49.3 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 193.85 GBX while the year low share price is currently 117.14 GBX.

Barclays PLC has a 50 day moving average of GBX and a 200 day moving average of . There are currently 17,329,135,465 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 62,236,678. Market capitalisation for LON:BARC is £21,498,525,034 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn