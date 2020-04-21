Barclays PLC 69% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Barclays PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BARC) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at UBS. Barclays PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set a target price of 150 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 69.0% from today’s opening price of 88.75 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 4.05 points and decreased 86.61 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 192.99 GBX while the year low share price is currently 73.04 GBX.

Barclays PLC has a 50 day moving average of 126.05 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 154.41. There are currently 17,332,160,550 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 115,840,952. Market capitalisation for LON:BARC is £15,240,168,824 GBP.

