Barclays PLC 59.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Barclays PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BARC) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Barclays PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 150 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 59.5% from today’s opening price of 94.06 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 49.24 points and decreased 86.02 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 193.85 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 73.04 GBX.

Barclays PLC has a 50 day moving average of 149.02 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 158.51. There are currently 17,329,135,465 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 107,235,048. Market capitalisation for LON:BARC is £16,019,053,246 GBP.

