Barclays PLC 53.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg Bank

Barclays PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BARC) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiteration’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Barclays PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg Bank have set their target price at 160 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 53.2% from the opening price of 104.44 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 7.19 points and increased 2.76 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 192.99 GBX while the 52 week low is 73.04 GBX.

Barclays PLC has a 50 day moving average of 105.00 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 118.62. There are currently 17,353,042,564 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 48,029,674. Market capitalisation for LON:BARC is £18,154,753,607 GBP.

