Barclays PLC 32.9% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

Broker Ratings

Barclays PLC with ticker (LON:BARC) now has a potential upside of 32.9% according to Deutsche.



Deutsche set a target price of 230 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Barclays PLC share price of 154 GBX at opening today (09/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 32.9%. Trading has ranged between 132 (52 week low) and 220 (52 week high) with an average of 41,896,067 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £24,274,174,377.

Barclays PLC is a United Kingdom-based global financial services provider that is engaged in retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. The Company operates as two divisions, which include Barclays UK and Barclays International, supported by its service company, Barclays Execution Services. Barclays UK consists of its UK Personal Banking, UK Business Banking and Barclaycard Consumer UK businesses. These businesses are carried on by its UK ring-fenced bank (Barclays Bank UK PLC) and certain other entities. Barclays International consists of its corporate and investment bank and consumer, cards, and payments businesses. These businesses are carried on by its non-ring-fenced bank (Barclays Bank PLC) and its subsidiaries, and certain other entities. Barclays Execution Services provides technology, operations, and functional services to businesses. Its operations include consumer banking and payments services.



