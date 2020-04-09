Barclays PLC 32.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Credit Suisse

Barclays PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BARC) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at Credit Suisse. Barclays PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set a target price of 125 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 32.3% from today’s opening price of 94.46 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 22.38 points and decreased 87.68 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 192.99 GBX while the year low share price is currently 73.04 GBX.

Barclays PLC has a 50 day moving average of 137.55 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 156.39. There are currently 17,332,160,550 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 118,564,585. Market capitalisation for LON:BARC is £16,302,110,110 GBP.

