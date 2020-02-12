Barclays PLC 3% Potential Upside Indicated by Credit Suisse

Barclays PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BARC) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Initiates/Starts’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at Credit Suisse. Barclays PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set a target price of 185 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 3.0% from today’s opening price of 179.66 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 2.02 points and increased 9.18 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 193.85 GBX while the year low share price is currently 131.04 GBX.

Barclays PLC has a 50 day moving average of 178.61 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 161.61. There are currently 17,325,320,918 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 31,711,619. Market capitalisation for LON:BARC is £31,277,401,641 GBP.