Barclays PLC 29.4% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Barclays PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BARC) had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SECTOR PERFORMER’ this morning by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Barclays PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set a target price of 120 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 29.4% from the opening price of 92.7 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 85 points and decreased 92.5 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 193.85 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 81.05 GBX.

Barclays PLC has a 50 day moving average of 165.84 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 161.29. There are currently 17,329,135,465 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 80,174,639. Market capitalisation for LON:BARC is £73,128,967,164 GBP.

