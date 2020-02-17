Barclays PLC 16.2% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Barclays PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BARC) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at UBS. Barclays PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set their target price at 205 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 16.2% from the opening price of 176.42 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 1.42 points and increased 5.1 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 193.85 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 131.04 GBX.

Barclays PLC has a 50 day moving average of 179.28 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 161.92. There are currently 17,325,320,918 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 34,157,996. Market capitalisation for LON:BARC is £30,856,397,612 GBP.