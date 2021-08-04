BARCLAYS ORD 25P – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.8% Upside

BARCLAYS ORD 25P with EPIC code (LON:BARC) have now 19 analysts covering the company. The range between the high target price and low target price is between £2.70 and £1.55 with a mean TP of £2.22. Now with the previous closing price of £1.76 this would imply there is a potential upside of 25.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of £1.72 and the 200 moving average now moves to £1.72. The company has a market cap of £30b. Visit the company website at: http://www.home.barclays

Barclays , through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. The company also engages in securities dealing activities; and issues credit cards. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays in January 1985. Barclays was founded in 1690 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.