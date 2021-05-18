BARCLAYS ORD 25P – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.8% Upside

BARCLAYS ORD 25P with EPIC code (LON:BARC) have now 19 analysts covering the company.The target price ranges between £2.70 and £1.55 and has a mean target at £2.22. With the shares previous close at £1.79 this indicates there is a potential upside of 23.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at £1.83 and the 200 day moving average is £1.58. The company has a market cap of £31b. Company Website: http://www.home.barclays

Barclays , through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. The company also engages in securities dealing activities; and issues credit cards. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays in January 1985. Barclays was founded in 1690 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.