Bar Harbor Bankshares – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

Bar Harbor Bankshares found using ticker (BHB) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 33 and 32 calculating the mean target price we have 32.5. Now with the previous closing price of 30.65 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 6.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 28.96 and the 200 day moving average is 28. The market capitalisation for the company is $470m. Visit the company website at: https://www.barharbor.bank

The potential market cap would be $498m based on the market concensus.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, such as multi-family, commercial construction and land development, and other commercial real estate classes; commercial and industrial loans, including loans to commercial and agricultural businesses, and tax exempt entities; residential real estate loans consists of mortgages for 1-4 family housing; and consumer loans comprises home equity loans, lines of credit, auto, and other installment lending. In addition, it provides life insurance, annuity, and retirement products, as well as financial planning services; and third-party investment and insurance services. Further, the company offers trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and municipalities; and 401K plan, financial, estate and charitable planning, investment management, family office, municipal, and tax services. It operates 53 locations across Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Bar Harbor, Maine.

