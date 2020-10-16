BankUnited – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.1% Upside

BankUnited found using ticker (BKU) have now 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 16 calculating the mean target price we have 25.6. With the stocks previous close at 24.35 this would imply there is a potential upside of 5.1%. The 50 day MA is 23.2 and the 200 day moving average is 20.28. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,254m. Find out more information at: http://www.bankunited.com

BankUnited operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services. Its loans portfolio includes commercial loans, including equipment loans, secured and unsecured lines of credit, formula-based loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate term loans and lines of credit, mortgage warehouse lines, letters of credit, SBA product offerings, trade finance, and business acquisition finance credit facilities; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgages; and other consumer loans. The company also offers ATMs, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a network of 74 branches located in 14 Florida counties; and 5 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

