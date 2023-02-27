BankUnited – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.8% Upside

BankUnited found using ticker (BKU) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 41 and 32 with the average target price sitting at 36.9. Given that the stocks previous close was at 35.22 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 4.8%. The day 50 moving average is 35.47 and the 200 moving average now moves to 36.71. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,626m. Company Website: https://www.bankunited.com

The potential market cap would be $2,752m based on the market concensus.

BankUnited operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services. Its loans portfolio includes commercial loans, including equipment loans, secured and unsecured lines of credit, formula-based lines of credit, owner-occupied commercial real estate term loans and lines of credit, mortgage warehouse lines, capital call lines, letters of credit, commercial credit cards, small business administration and U.S. department of agriculture product offerings, export-import bank financing products, trade finance, and business acquisition finance credit facilities; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgages; and other consumer loans. The company also offers online, mobile, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of banking centers located in Florida counties and the New York metropolitan area, as well as Dallas, Texas. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.