BankUnited – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.4% Upside

BankUnited with ticker code (BKU) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 42 and 32 calculating the average target price we see 38.3. Now with the previous closing price of 32.63 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 17.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 35.56 and the 200 day MA is 38.13. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,514m. Company Website: https://www.bankunited.com

The potential market cap would be $2,950m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

BankUnited operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services. Its loans portfolio includes commercial loans, including equipment loans, secured and unsecured lines of credit, formula-based loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate term loans and lines of credit, mortgage warehouse lines, letters of credit, commercial credit cards, small business administration and U.S. department of agriculture product offerings, export-import bank financing products, trade finance, and business acquisition finance credit facilities; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgages; and other consumer loans. The company also offers online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through a network of 63 banking centers located in 13 Florida counties; and 4 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.