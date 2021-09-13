BankUnited – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.7% Upside

BankUnited found using ticker (BKU) now have 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 54 and 40 and has a mean target at 47.14. Now with the previous closing price of 41.1 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 14.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 41.18 and the 200 day MA is 43.88. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,773m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.bankunited.com

BankUnited operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services. Its loans portfolio includes commercial loans, including equipment loans, secured and unsecured lines of credit, formula-based loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate term loans and lines of credit, mortgage warehouse lines, letters of credit, small business administration and U.S. department of agriculture product offerings, export-import bank financing products, trade finance, and business acquisition finance credit facilities; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgages; and other consumer loans. The company also offers online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through a network of 70 branches located in 14 Florida counties; and 4 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.