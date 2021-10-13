BankUnited – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.6% Upside

BankUnited found using ticker (BKU) now have 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 54 and 41 with the average target price sitting at 47.29. Given that the stocks previous close was at 41.64 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 13.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 41.55 and the 200 day moving average is 43.27. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,838m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.bankunited.com

BankUnited operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services. Its loans portfolio includes commercial loans, including equipment loans, secured and unsecured lines of credit, formula-based loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate term loans and lines of credit, mortgage warehouse lines, letters of credit, small business administration and U.S. department of agriculture product offerings, export-import bank financing products, trade finance, and business acquisition finance credit facilities; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgages; and other consumer loans. The company also offers online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through a network of 70 branches located in 14 Florida counties; and 4 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.