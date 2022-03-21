BankUnited – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.3% Upside

BankUnited with ticker code (BKU) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 52 and 42.5 and has a mean target at 47.81. With the stocks previous close at 43.36 this indicates there is a potential upside of 10.3%. The 50 day MA is 43.26 and the 200 moving average now moves to 42.24. The company has a market cap of $3,695m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.bankunited.com

The potential market cap would be $4,074m based on the market concensus.

BankUnited operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services. Its loans portfolio ludes commercial loans, luding equipment loans, secured and unsecured lines of credit, formula-based loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate term loans and lines of credit, mortgage warehouse lines, letters of credit, commercial credit cards, small business administration and U.S. department of agriculture product offerings, export-import bank financing products, trade finance, and business acquisition finance credit facilities; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgages; and other consumer loans. The company also offers online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through a network of 63 banking centers located in 13 Florida counties; and 4 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited was orporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.