BankUnited – Consensus Indicates Potential -.1% Downside

BankUnited found using ticker (BKU) now have 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 37 and 26 with a mean TP of 31.12. Now with the previous closing price of 31.14 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 27.69 and the 200 day MA is 22.89. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,898m. Visit the company website at: http://www.bankunited.com

BankUnited operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services. Its loans portfolio includes commercial loans, including equipment loans, secured and unsecured lines of credit, formula-based loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate term loans and lines of credit, mortgage warehouse lines, letters of credit, SBA product offerings, trade finance, and business acquisition finance credit facilities; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgages; and other consumer loans. The company also offers ATMs, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a network of 74 branches located in 14 Florida counties; and 5 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.