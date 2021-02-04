Twitter
BANKINTER, S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 76.4% Upside

BANKINTER, S.A. with ticker code (BKT.MC) have now 22 analysts commenting on the stock. The overall consensus points to a recommendation of ‘hold’. The target price ranges between €9.55 and €7.1 with a mean TP of €8.54. With the stocks previous close at €4.84 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 76.4%. The day 50 moving average is €4.66 and the 200 day MA is €4.26. The market capitalisation for the company is €4b. Company Website: http://www.bankinter.com

Bankinter, S.A. provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃ­nea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products. The company also provides saving and investment products, including profiled funds, socially responsible funds, Bankinter funds, other managers’ funds, and themed funds; retirement funds and regular investment plans; and advisory, customized investment, wealth management, and structured products and services. In addition, it offers home, life, funeral, health, and motor insurance products, as well as business insurance products. Further, the company provides various services, such as real estate management services; telephone assistance services; asset management services; venture capital and fund management services; consulting services; recovery services; vehicle checks and travel assistance services; vehicle repair services; specialized home repairs and improvements services; and cards and consumer finance services, as well as services for motorcycle users. Further, the company holds and purchases securities; issues debt securities; operates as special purpose vehicle; and operates as a credit institution. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a network of 446 branches and 367 agents. The company was formerly known as Banco Intercontinental EspaÃ±ol, S.A. and changed its name to Bankinter, S.A. in July 1990. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

