Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son – Consensus Indicates Potential -9.7% Downside

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son with ticker code (NTB) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 38 and 25 with a mean TP of 30.83. Now with the previous closing price of 34.16 this would imply there is a potential downside of -9.7%. The day 50 moving average is 28.8 and the 200 moving average now moves to 25.7. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,669m. Find out more information at: http://www.butterfieldgroup.com

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company’s lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also offers investment products and services; and cash and liquidity management, foreign exchange, custody administration, and settlement services. In addition, the company provides personal and property/auto insurance products; letters of credit; and cash management, payroll, remote banking, money market, advisory, brokerage, trust, estate, company management, private banking, administered banking services, and fiduciary services. Further, it offers debit cards; automated teller machines; and personal and business deposit, merchant acquiring, and mobile and internet banking services. The company operates through offices in the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Jersey, the United Kingdom, The Bahamas, Switzerland, Singapore, Mauritius, and Canada, as well as through 3 branches in Bermuda and 4 branches in the Cayman Islands. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

