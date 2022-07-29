Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.1% Upside

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son found using ticker (NTB) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 48 and 35 and has a mean target at 41.6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 34.35 this would imply there is a potential upside of 21.1%. The day 50 moving average is 31.45 while the 200 day moving average is 35.64. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,690m. Company Website: https://www.butterfieldgroup.com

The potential market cap would be $2,047m based on the market concensus.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company’s lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also offers investment products and services; and cash and liquidity management, foreign exchange, custody administration, and settlement services. In addition, the company provides personal and property/auto insurance products; letters of credit; and cash management, payroll, remote banking, money market, advisory, brokerage, trust, estate, company management, and fiduciary services. Further, it offers debit cards; automated teller machines; and personal and business deposit, merchant acquiring, and mobile and internet banking services. The company operates through offices in the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Jersey, the United Kingdom, The Bahamas, Switzerland, Singapore, Mauritius, and Canada. It also operates through 3 branches in Bermuda and 4 branches in the Cayman Islands. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.