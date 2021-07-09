Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.4% Upside

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son with ticker code (NTB) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 44 and 36 calculating the average target price we see 40.6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 35.5 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 14.4%. The day 50 moving average is 36.86 and the 200 moving average now moves to 36.22. The company has a market cap of $1,744m. Find out more information at: http://www.butterfieldgroup.com

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company’s lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also offers investment products and services; and cash and liquidity management, foreign exchange, custody administration, and settlement services. In addition, the company provides personal and property/auto insurance products; letters of credit; and cash management, payroll, remote banking, money market, advisory, brokerage, trust, estate, company management, private banking, administered banking services, and fiduciary services. Further, it offers debit cards; automated teller machines; and personal and business deposit, merchant acquiring, and mobile and internet banking services. The company operates through offices in the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Jersey, the United Kingdom, The Bahamas, Switzerland, Singapore, Mauritius, and Canada, as well as through 3 branches in Bermuda and 4 branches in the Cayman Islands. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.