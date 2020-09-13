Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.9% Upside

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son found using ticker (NTB) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 34 and 25 calculating the average target price we see 29.17. With the stocks previous close at 24.74 this would imply there is a potential upside of 17.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 25.98 and the 200 day moving average is 23.09. The company has a market cap of $1,254m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.bm.butterfieldgroup.com

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company’s lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also offers investment products and services; and cash and liquidity management, foreign exchange, custody administration, and settlement services. In addition, the company provides personal and property/auto insurance products; letters of credit; and cash management, payroll, remote banking, money market, advisory, brokerage, trust, estate, company management, private banking, administered banking services, and fiduciary services. Further, it offers debit cards; automated teller machines; personal and business deposit, merchant acquiring, and mobile and internet banking services. The company operates through offices in the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Jersey, the United Kingdom, The Bahamas, Switzerland, Singapore, Mauritius, and Canada, as well as through 3 branch locations in Bermuda and 4 branch locations in the Cayman Islands. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

