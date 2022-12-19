Bank Of Montreal – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.7% Upside

Bank Of Montreal with ticker code (BMO) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 112.02 and 67.91 and has a mean target at 95.14. With the stocks previous close at 88.35 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 7.7%. The day 50 moving average is 93.17 while the 200 day moving average is 100.75. The company has a market capitalisation of $62,111m. Visit the company website at: https://www.bmo.com

The potential market cap would be $66,884m based on the market concensus.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company’s personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers. It also offers investment and wealth advisory services; digital investing services; financial services and solutions; and investment management, and trust and custody services. In addition, the company provides life, accident, and sickness insurance, and annuity products; creditor and travel insurance to bank customers; and reinsurance solutions. Further, it offers client’s debt and equity capital-raising services, as well as loan origination and syndication, balance sheet management, and treasury management; strategic advice on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, and recapitalizations; and trade finance, risk mitigation, and other operating services. Additionally, the company provides research and access to markets for institutional, corporate, and retail clients; trading solutions that include debt, foreign exchange, interest rate, credit, equity, securitization, and commodities; new product development and origination services, as well as risk management and advisory services to hedge against fluctuations; and funding and liquidity management services to its clients. As of October 31, 2022, it operated approximately 1,300 bank branches and 4,700 automated banking machines, as well as online and mobile digital banking platforms. Bank of Montreal was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.