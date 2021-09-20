Bank Of Montreal – Consensus Indicates Potential -15.4% Downside

Bank Of Montreal found using ticker (BMO) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 91.15 and 82.6 calculating the average target price we see 85.95. Given that the stocks previous close was at 101.58 this indicates there is a potential downside of -15.4%. The day 50 moving average is 101.09 and the 200 moving average now moves to 97.96. The company has a market cap of $65,315m. Visit the company website at: http://www.bmo.com

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company’s personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers. It also offers investment and wealth advisory services; digital investing services; financial services and solutions; and investment management, and trust and custody services to institutional, retail, and high net worth investors. In addition, the company provides life insurance, accident and sickness insurance, and annuity products; creditor and travel insurance to bank customers; and reinsurance solutions. Further, it offers client’s debt and equity capital-raising services, as well as loan origination and syndication, balance sheet management, and treasury management; strategic advice on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, and recapitalizations, as well as valuation and fairness opinions; and trade finance, risk mitigation, and other operating services. Additionally, the company provides research and access to markets for institutional, corporate, and retail clients; trading solutions that include debt, foreign exchange, interest rate, credit, equity, securitization and commodities; new product development and origination services, as well as risk management advice and services to hedge against fluctuations; and funding and liquidity management services to its clients. It operates through approximately 1,400 bank branches and 4,800 automated banking machines in Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.