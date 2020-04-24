Bank of Marin Bancorp – Consenus Indicates Potential 6.6% Upside

Bank of Marin Bancorp with ticker code (BMRC) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 40 and 30 with the average target price sitting at 33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 30.95 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 6.6%. The day 50 moving average is 30.64 while the 200 day moving average is 40.66. The company has a market capitalisation of $423m. Find out more information at: http://www.bankofmarin.com

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services. It also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as construction financing and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers merchant card and cash management services; credit cards; mobile deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, and image lockbox services, as well as wire transfers; fraud detection tools; and valet pick-up service for non-cash deposits. Further, it provides wealth management and trust services comprising customized investment portfolio management, trust administration, estate settlement, and custody services, as well as 401(k) plan services; and automated teller machines, and telephone and Internet banking services. The company operates 23 offices in Marin, Sonoma, San Francisco, Napa, and Alameda counties. Bank of Marin Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

