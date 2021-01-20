Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Bank of Marin Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential .3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Bank of Marin Bancorp found using ticker (BMRC) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 41 and 39 with a mean TP of 39.75. Now with the previous closing price of 39.64 this indicates there is a potential upside of .3%. The 50 day MA is 36.99 while the 200 day moving average is 33.13. The company has a market capitalisation of $540m. Visit the company website at: http://www.bankofmarin.com

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services. It also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as construction financing and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers merchant card and cash management services; credit cards; mobile deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, and image lockbox services, as well as wire transfers; fraud detection tools; and valet pick-up service for non-cash deposits. Further, it provides wealth management and trust services comprising customized investment portfolio management, trust administration, estate settlement, and custody services, as well as 401(k) plan services; and automated teller machines, and telephone and Internet banking services. The company operates 23 offices in Marin, Sonoma, San Francisco, Napa, and Alameda counties. Bank of Marin Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Share on Stocktwits

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.