Bank of Marin Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential .3% Upside

Bank of Marin Bancorp found using ticker (BMRC) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 41 and 39 with a mean TP of 39.75. Now with the previous closing price of 39.64 this indicates there is a potential upside of .3%. The 50 day MA is 36.99 while the 200 day moving average is 33.13. The company has a market capitalisation of $540m. Visit the company website at: http://www.bankofmarin.com

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services. It also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as construction financing and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers merchant card and cash management services; credit cards; mobile deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, and image lockbox services, as well as wire transfers; fraud detection tools; and valet pick-up service for non-cash deposits. Further, it provides wealth management and trust services comprising customized investment portfolio management, trust administration, estate settlement, and custody services, as well as 401(k) plan services; and automated teller machines, and telephone and Internet banking services. The company operates 23 offices in Marin, Sonoma, San Francisco, Napa, and Alameda counties. Bank of Marin Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, California.