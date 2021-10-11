Twitter
Bank of Hawaii Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.4% Upside

Bank of Hawaii Corporation found using ticker (BOH) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 100 and 86 and has a mean target at 90.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 83 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 9.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 81.58 and the 200 day moving average is 86.23. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,353m. Find out more information at: http://www.boh.com

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products. This segment operates 65 branch locations and 357 ATMs throughout Hawaii and the Pacific Islands, as well as through a customer service center, and online and mobile banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides corporate banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, and deposit products. It offers commercial lending and deposit products to middle-market and large companies, and government entities; commercial real estate mortgages to investors, developers, and builders; and international banking and merchant services. The Treasury and Other segment offers corporate asset and liability management services, including interest rate risk management and foreign exchange services. Bank of Hawaii Corporation was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

