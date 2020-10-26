Bank of America Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.8% Upside

Bank of America Corporation found using ticker (BAC) now have 25 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 37 and 22 and has a mean target at 28.8. Now with the previous closing price of 24.87 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 15.8%. The 50 day MA is 24.6 while the 200 day moving average is 24.43. The market capitalisation for the company is $215,672m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.bankofamerica.com

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, CDs and IRAs, noninterest- and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans. The GWIM segment offers investment management, brokerage, banking, and trust and retirement products; and wealth management solutions, as well as customized solutions, including specialty asset management services. The Global Banking segment provides lending products and services, including commercial loans, leases, commitment facilities, trade finance, and real estate and asset-based lending; treasury solutions, such as treasury management, foreign exchange, and short-term investing options; working capital management solutions; and debt and equity underwriting and distribution, and merger-related and other advisory services. The Global Markets segment offers market-making, financing, securities clearing, settlement, and custody services, as well as risk management, fixed-income, and mortgage-related products. As of May 7, 2020, it served approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,300 retail financial centers; approximately 16,900 ATMs; and digital banking platforms with approximately 39 million active users. Bank of America Corporation was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn