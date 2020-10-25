Bank Nova Scotia Halifax Pfd 3 – Consensus Indicates Potential 66.5% Upside

Bank Nova Scotia Halifax Pfd 3 found using ticker (BNS) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 74.01 and 69.67 with a mean TP of 71.51. With the stocks previous close at 42.94 this indicates there is a potential upside of 66.5%. The 50 day MA is 42.03 while the 200 day moving average is 41.23. The company has a market capitalisation of $52,657m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.scotiabank.com

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and insurance to individuals; and business banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to small businesses and commercial customers, including automotive financing solutions to dealers and their customers. It is also involved in the provision of wealth management advice and solutions, including online brokerage, mobile investment, full-service brokerage, trust, private banking, and private investment counsel services; and retail mutual funds, exchange traded funds, liquid alternative funds, and institutional funds. In addition, the company offers international banking services for retail, corporate, and commercial customers; and lending and transaction, investment banking advisory, and capital markets access services to corporate customers. Further, it provides Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company operates a network of 950 branches and approximately 3,650 automated banking machines in Canada; and approximately 1,900 branches and 5,500 ATMs internationally, as well as contact centers. The Bank of Nova Scotia was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn