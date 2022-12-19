Bank Nova Scotia Halifax Pfd 3 – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.0% Upside

Bank Nova Scotia Halifax Pfd 3 found using ticker (BNS) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 62.56 and 53.22 with a mean TP of 56.13. Now with the previous closing price of 47.96 this would imply there is a potential upside of 17.0%. The day 50 moving average is 49.53 and the 200 day moving average is 59.04. The company has a market cap of $56,903m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.scotiabank.com

The potential market cap would be $66,597m based on the market concensus.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and insurance to individuals; and business banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to small, medium, and large businesses, including automotive financing solutions to dealers and their customers. It also provides wealth management advice and solutions, including online brokerage, mobile investment, full-service brokerage, trust, private banking, and private investment counsel services; and retail mutual funds, exchange traded funds, liquid alternative funds, and institutional funds. In addition, the company offers international banking services for retail, corporate, and commercial customers; and lending and transaction, investment banking advisory, and capital markets access services to corporate customers. Further, it provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company operates a network of 941 branches and approximately 3,725 automated banking machines in Canada; and approximately 1,200 branches and a network of contact and support center internationally. The Bank of Nova Scotia was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.