Bank Nova Scotia Halifax Pfd 3 – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.6% Upside

Bank Nova Scotia Halifax Pfd 3 with ticker code (BNS) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 74.01 and 69.67 and has a mean target at 71.51. Now with the previous closing price of 62.95 this would imply there is a potential upside of 13.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 62.93 while the 200 day moving average is 63.23. The market cap for the company is $75,897m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.scotiabank.com

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and insurance to individuals; and business banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to small businesses and commercial customers, including automotive financing solutions to dealers and their customers. It also provides wealth management advice and solutions, including online brokerage, mobile investment, full-service brokerage, trust, private banking, and private investment counsel services; and retail mutual funds, exchange traded funds, liquid alternative funds, and institutional funds. In addition, the company offers international banking services for retail, corporate, and commercial customers; and lending and transaction, investment banking advisory, and capital markets access services to corporate customers. Further, it provides Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company operates a network of 952 branches and approximately 3,540 automated banking machines in Canada; and approximately 1,400 branches, 5,200 ATMs, and 22 contact centers internationally. The Bank of Nova Scotia was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.