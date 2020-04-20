Bank First Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 25.9% Upside

Bank First Corporation found using ticker (BFC) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 69 and 62 calculating the mean target price we have 65.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 52.01 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 25.9%. The day 50 moving average is 55.45 and the 200 day MA is 64.14. The market capitalisation for the company is $397m. Find out more information at: http://www.bankfirstwi.bank

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in northeastern and western Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, retirement, health savings, cash management, and money market accounts. Its loan products include home equity, residential 1-4 family, and installment and consumer loans; mortgage loans; and business loans, such as equipment and business expansion, real estate, construction and development, government guaranteed, and agricultural loans, as well as working capital lines of credit. The company also provides credit cards; electronic banking and safekeeping services; and insurance agency, and ATM processing, as well as data processing and information technology services. In addition, it offers treasury management services. As of June 26, 2019, the company had 19 branches in Manitowoc, Brown, Sheboygan, Outagamie, Winnebago, Waupaca, and Barron counties. The company was formerly known as Bank First National Corporation and changed its name to Bank First Corporation in June 2019. Bank First Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

