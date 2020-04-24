Bank First Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 21.9% Upside

Bank First Corporation with ticker code (BFC) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 62 and 62 with the average target price sitting at 62. With the stocks previous close at 50.85 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 21.9%. The 50 day MA is 54.79 and the 200 day moving average is 63.87. The company has a market cap of $388m. Visit the company website at: http://www.bankfirstwi.bank

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in northeastern and western Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, retirement, health savings, cash management, and money market accounts. Its loan products include home equity, residential 1-4 family, and installment and consumer loans; mortgage loans; and business loans, such as equipment and business expansion, real estate, construction and development, government guaranteed, and agricultural loans, as well as working capital lines of credit. The company also provides credit cards; electronic banking and safekeeping services; and insurance agency, and ATM processing, as well as data processing and information technology services. In addition, it offers treasury management services. As of June 26, 2019, the company had 19 branches in Manitowoc, Brown, Sheboygan, Outagamie, Winnebago, Waupaca, and Barron counties. The company was formerly known as Bank First National Corporation and changed its name to Bank First Corporation in June 2019. Bank First Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

