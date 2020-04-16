Bank First Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 15.6% Upside

Bank First Corporation found using ticker (BFC) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 69 and 62 and has a mean target at 65.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 56.66 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 15.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 56.34 while the 200 day moving average is 64.4. The company has a market cap of $400m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.bankfirstwi.bank

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in northeastern and western Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, retirement, health savings, cash management, and money market accounts. Its loan products include home equity, residential 1-4 family, and installment and consumer loans; mortgage loans; and business loans, such as equipment and business expansion, real estate, construction and development, government guaranteed, and agricultural loans, as well as working capital lines of credit. The company also provides credit cards; electronic banking and safekeeping services; and insurance agency, and ATM processing, as well as data processing and information technology services. In addition, it offers treasury management services. As of June 26, 2019, the company had 19 branches in Manitowoc, Brown, Sheboygan, Outagamie, Winnebago, Waupaca, and Barron counties. The company was formerly known as Bank First National Corporation and changed its name to Bank First Corporation in June 2019. Bank First Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

