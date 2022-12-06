BanColombia S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.8% Upside

BanColombia S.A. found using ticker (CIB) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 48 and 26.6 calculating the average target price we see 37.43. With the stocks previous close at 26.39 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 41.8%. The day 50 moving average is 25.42 and the 200 day MA is 32.75. The company has a market cap of $6,050m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.grupobancolombia.com

The potential market cap would be $8,581m based on the market concensus.