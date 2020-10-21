BanColombia S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.2% Upside

BanColombia S.A. found using ticker (CIB) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 56 and 23 with the average target price sitting at 31.96. Now with the previous closing price of 25.53 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 25.2%. The day 50 moving average is 26.95 and the 200 day moving average is 26.73. The company has a market cap of $6,300m. Visit the company website at: http://www.grupobancolombia.com

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other. It offers checking and savings accounts, fixed term deposits, and investment products; trade financing, loans funded by domestic development banks, working capital loans, credit cards, personal and vehicle loans, payroll loans, and overdrafts; financial support to real estate developers and mortgages for individuals and companies; and financial and operating leasing services. The company also provides hedging instruments, including futures, forwards, options, and swaps; and brokerage, investment advisory, and private banking services, including selling and distributing equities, futures, foreign currencies, fixed income securities, mutual funds, and structured products. In addition, it offers cash management services; foreign currency transaction services; and life, auto, commercial, and homeowner’s insurance products. Further, the company provides investment banking services comprising project and acquisition finance, debt and equity capital markets, principal investments, M&A, restructurings, and structured financing; trust and asset management services, such as money market accounts, mutual and pension funds, private equity funds, payment trust, custody, and corporate trust; and digital banking platform, transportation, securities brokerage, maintenance and remodeling, advertising and marketing, and outsourcing services, as well as credit cards. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 1,083 branches; 16,740 banking correspondents; 556 PAMs; 219 kiosks in El Salvador and 117 in Colombia; and 6,169 automatic teller machines. Bancolombia S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in MedellÃ­n, Colombia.

