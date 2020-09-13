Banco Santander, S.A. Sponsored – Consensus Indicates Potential 78.9% Upside

Banco Santander, S.A. Sponsored with ticker code (SAN) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 5.32 and 2.29 with a mean TP of 3.81. With the stocks previous close at 2.13 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 78.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.23 while the 200 day moving average is 2.4. The market capitalisation for the company is $36,014m. Find out more information at: http://www.santander.com

Banco Santander, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards. The company also provides cash management, transactional, payrolls, and wealth management services. In addition, it is involved in the corporate banking, treasury, and investment banking activities; leasing, securitization, management of funds and portfolios, e-commerce, technology services, air transport, renting, insurance brokerage, aircraft rental, payments and collection, reinsurance, securities investment, sports, electricity production, IT, Internet, and financial advisory and other activities; and purchase and sale of vehicles. Further, the company offers asset management, private, mobile, and online banking services, as well as develops, invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties. It operates through a network of 11,952 branches. The company was formerly known as Banco Santander Central Hispano S.A. and changed its name to Banco Santander, S.A. in June 2007. Banco Santander, S.A. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

