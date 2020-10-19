Banco Santander, S.A. Sponsored – Consensus Indicates Potential 100.5% Upside

Banco Santander, S.A. Sponsored with ticker code (SAN) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Underperform’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5.27 and 2.27 and has a mean target at 3.77. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.88 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 100.5%. The day 50 moving average is 2 while the 200 day moving average is 2.23. The company has a market capitalisation of $31,878m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.santander.com

Banco Santander, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards. The company also provides cash management, transactional, payrolls, and wealth management services. In addition, it is involved in the corporate banking, treasury, and investment banking activities; leasing, securitization, management of funds and portfolios, e-commerce, technology services, air transport, renting, insurance brokerage, aircraft rental, payments and collection, reinsurance, securities investment, sports, electricity production, IT, Internet, and financial advisory and other activities; and purchase and sale of vehicles. Further, the company offers asset management, private, mobile, and online banking services, as well as develops, invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties. It operates through a network of 11,952 branches. The company was formerly known as Banco Santander Central Hispano S.A. and changed its name to Banco Santander, S.A. in June 2007. Banco Santander, S.A. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn