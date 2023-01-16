Banco Macro S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.1% Upside

Banco Macro S.A. found using ticker (BMA) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 63 and 9 calculating the mean target price we have 24.92. Now with the previous closing price of 20.75 this indicates there is a potential upside of 20.1%. The day 50 moving average is 14.89 and the 200 day moving average is 14.45. The company has a market cap of $2,282m. Visit the company website at: https://www.macro.com.ar

The potential market cap would be $2,740m based on the market concensus.

Banco Macro S.A. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers. The company also provides personal loans, document discounts, residential mortgages, overdrafts, pledged loans, and credit card loans to retail customers. In addition, it offers corporate banking products and services, including deposits, lending, check cashing advances and factoring, guaranteed loans, credit lines for financing foreign trade, and cash management services; and trust, payroll, and financial agency services, as well as corporate credit cards and other specialty products; and working capital facilities, credit for investment projects, and leasing and foreign trade transactions. Further, the company provides transaction services, such as cash management, collection services, payments to suppliers, payroll services, foreign exchange transactions, and foreign trade services; information services comprising Datanet and Interpymes services to corporate customers; and Internet and mobile banking services. Additionally, it offers short-term and medium-to-long-term corporate lending products. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through a network of 466 branches, 1,779 ATMs, 955 self-service terminals, and various service points. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.