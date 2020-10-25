Banco Macro S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 108.7% Upside

Banco Macro S.A. with ticker code (BMA) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Underperform’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 63 and 18 calculating the average target price we see 26.92. Given that the stocks previous close was at 12.9 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 108.7%. The 50 day MA is 14.76 and the 200 day MA is 18.4. The market cap for the company is $1,907m. Find out more information at: http://www.macro.com.ar

Banco Macro S.A. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers. The company also provides personal loans, document discounts, residential mortgages, overdrafts, pledged loans, and credit card loans to retail customers. In addition, it offers corporate banking products and services, including deposits, lending, check cashing advances and factoring, guaranteed loans, credit lines for financing foreign trade, and cash management services; trust, payroll, and financial agency services, as well as corporate credit cards and other specialty products; and working capital facilities, credit for investment projects, and leasing and foreign trade transactions. Further, the company provides transaction services, such as collection services, payments to suppliers, payroll services, and foreign exchange transactions; information services comprising Datanet and Interpymes services to corporate customers; and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a network of 463 branches, 1,542 ATMs, 955 self-service terminals, and service points. Banco Macro S.A. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

