Banco Latinoamericano de Comerc – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.7% Upside

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerc with ticker code (BLX) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 13.5 and 13.5 calculating the mean target price we have 13.5. Now with the previous closing price of 12.54 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 7.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 12.29 and the 200 day MA is 12. The company has a market cap of $490m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.bladex.com

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets. The company also provides treasury solutions. It primarily serves financial institutions, companies, and investors. The company was formerly known as Banco Latinoamericano de Exportaciones, S.A. and changed its name to Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. in June 2009. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Panama City, the Republic of Panama.

