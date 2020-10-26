Banco Latinoamericano de Comerc – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.3% Downside

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerc with ticker code (BLX) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 13.5 and 13.5 calculating the mean target price we have 13.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.26 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -5.3%. The day 50 moving average is 12.85 and the 200 moving average now moves to 11.95. The market cap for the company is $560m. Find out more information at: http://www.bladex.com

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets. The company also provides treasury solutions. It primarily serves financial institutions, companies, and investors. The company was formerly known as Banco Latinoamericano de Exportaciones, S.A. and changed its name to Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. in June 2009. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Panama City, the Republic of Panama.

