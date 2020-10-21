Banco Latinoamericano de Comerc – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.0% Upside

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerc with ticker code (BLX) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13.5 and 13.5 with a mean TP of 13.5. Now with the previous closing price of 13.36 this indicates there is a potential upside of 1.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 12.66 while the 200 day moving average is 11.83. The market cap for the company is $535m. Find out more information at: http://www.bladex.com

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets. The company also provides treasury solutions. It primarily serves financial institutions, companies, and investors. The company was formerly known as Banco Latinoamericano de Exportaciones, S.A. and changed its name to Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. in June 2009. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Panama City, the Republic of Panama.

