Banco De Chile Banco De Chile – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.6% Upside

Banco De Chile Banco De Chile found using ticker (BCH) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 24 and 16.9 calculating the average target price we see 19.89. With the stocks previous close at 15.11 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 31.6%. The 50 day MA is 15.74 and the 200 day MA is 17.33. The market cap for the company is $7,713m. Company Website: http://ww3.bancochile.cl

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, micro entrepreneurial, and installment loans; and credit and debit cards. The company also provides leasing, factoring, and foreign trade services; transactional banking services, such as current account management, payments, collections, representation, and asset custody; and advisory services for initial public offerings, capital increases, sales and purchases of blocks of shares, private capital placements, public share tenders, mergers and acquisitions, company valuations, bond issuances, and syndicated loans. In addition, it offers securities brokerage, mutual funds management, investment banking, life and general insurance, and securitization services. The company serves individuals; small and medium enterprises; and wholesale customers. It operates through 353 branches, as well as 1,712 automatic teller machines. Banco de Chile was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

