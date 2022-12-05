Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Banco De Chile Banco De Chile – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Banco De Chile Banco De Chile with ticker code (BCH) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 25 and 19 with a mean TP of 21.04. Now with the previous closing price of 19.2 this would imply there is a potential upside of 9.6%. The day 50 moving average is 18.22 while the 200 day moving average is 19.41. The market cap for the company is $9,597m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://portales.bancochile.cl

The potential market cap would be $10,516m based on the market concensus.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards. It also provides leasing, factoring, and foreign trade services; international and treasury banking services; and financial advisory services. In addition, the company offers liquidity management services, debt instruments, and derivative contracts and leases, as well as financial transaction and currency trading services; and securities brokerage, mutual funds management, wholesale customer, investment banking and management, and insurance brokerage services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through a network of 272 branches and 1,761 ATMs. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized companies, corporate clients, and large companies. Banco de Chile was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

