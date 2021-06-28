Banco De Chile Banco De Chile – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.7% Upside

Banco De Chile Banco De Chile with ticker code (BCH) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 26.5 and 19 with a mean TP of 22.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 20.6 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 8.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 20.11 and the 200 moving average now moves to 21.82. The market cap for the company is $10,208m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://portales.bancochile.cl

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit and debit cards. The company also provides leasing, factoring, and foreign trade services; international and treasury banking services; and financial advisory services for mergers and acquisitions, debt restructuring assistance, and payments and collections services. In addition, it offers liquidity management services, debt instruments, and derivative contracts and leases, as well as financial transactions business and currency trading services; and securities brokerage, mutual funds management, wholesale customers, investment banking and management, insurance brokerage, and securitization services. It serves individuals, small and medium-sized companies, corporate clients, and large companies. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of 334 branches and 1,766 automatic teller machines. Banco de Chile was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.